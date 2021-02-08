Sunday, 07 February 2021 – Last year around November, Kameme FM presenter, Mzee Kiengei, caused murmurs on social media after he was ordained as a pastor.

Kiengei, who is a well-known womanizer, was made a parish minister at African Independent Pentecostal Church of Africa (AIPCA).

While responding to critics, the popular radio presenter told haters to respect God’s calling and claimed that he has served in the church since his childhood.

He further revealed that he decided to become a pastor to honour his late mother.

“To my friends, if you are happy about my new path please keep me in your prayers and to those who carry a contrary opinion, please it’s not about you, this is not about pleasing but service, everyone makes a decision according to the former paths or the current appeal… Please bear with my family’s decision to serve,” Kiengei wrote after being ordained.

On Sunday, the controversial radio presenter, who is regularly spotted taking alcohol in clubs along Thika Road, was busy blessing congregants’ cars at AIPCA Gatundu church where he ministers the word of God.

With money, you can be given any title in the modern churches.

See photos of Kiengei or Pastor Ben as he is known these days, doing pastoral duties despite being a well-known skirt chaser and an alcoholic.

