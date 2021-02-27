Saturday, 27 February 2021 – Popular gospel disc jockey, Sammy Muraya alias DJ MO, has officially been kicked out of NTV.

NTV, through its social media platforms, unveiled the new presenter who will take over from DJ MO starting tomorrow, the 28th of January.

The new presenter, who is called DJ Son of Nations, will be co-hosting the show with Grace Ekirapa.

“Here’s a fresh look, new season of Crossover. Every Sunday from 11:30am,” a post on NTV social media pages read.

DJ MO, who had formed a cartel in the gospel music industry, stopped appearing on the gospel show that is dubbed Crossover after he was caught in a cheating scandal.

The giant media station did not want to be associated with his tainted brand.

There was a time that he was also accused of asking for bribes from upcoming gospel artists so that he can play their songs.

