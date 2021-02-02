Tuesday, 02 February 2021 – Chaos erupted during the burial of Kisii Deputy Governor Joash Maangai’s father after Dagoretti MP, Simba Arati, engaged in a fierce fistfight with his South Mugirango counterpart, Sylvanus Osoro.

The confrontation started after Simba Arati told Deputy President William Ruto to keep off a company of leaders whom he referred to as corrupt and fraudsters.

“We have several leaders here in the company of our Deputy President who have a tainted life. These are fraudsters who should not be allowed to take up any leadership position,” Arati said while addressing the mourners during the tense burial that was marred by politics.

Arati’s remarks annoyed Osoro, forcing him to storm into the podium as mourners and other dignitaries watched in shock.

When Osoro tried to grab Arati’s microphone to cut short his speech, the fiery Dagoretti legislator rained kicks and blows on him, prompting security officers to intervene.

After the burial, Arati accompanied ODM leader Raila Odinga around Kisii town where he addressed a large gathering to show he is the king of Gusiiland.

See photos.

