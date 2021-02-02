Tuesday, February 2, 2021 – Yesterday’s embarrassing incident in which Dagorretti North MP, Simba Arati, gave his South Mugirango counterpart, Sylvanus Osoro, a dog’s beating at the burial of Kisii Deputy Governor Joash Maangi’s father, has elicited mixed reaction.

While some people condemned the incident, some like Embakasi East MP Babu Owino, used the incident to mock the hustler nation.

Babu sarcastically alleged that it was Osoro’s cheeks that moved towards Arati’s hand.

“I want to take this opportunity to congratulate Hon. Simba Arati for being peaceful yesterday.”

“Simba did not beat Osoro, it is Osoro’s cheeks that moved towards Simba’s hand,” stated Babu Owino.

Trouble started when Simba Arati, who is pro-BBI, alleged that Osoro, who is pro-hustler movement, was involved in con businesses, something that infuriated him to confront the Dagorretti legislator resulting in a fistfight.

The Kenyan DAILY POST