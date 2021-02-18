Thursday, 18 February 2021 – There was drama after a prostitute confronted a middle-aged man who had picked her from the streets and took her home for a sleepover.

Trouble started after he failed to pay her the money they had agreed upon after he satisfied his manly needs.

A video that has spread online like wildfire shows the no-nonsense flesh peddler causing a commotion, demanding to be given what belongs to her.

She confronted the young man who was covered in shame and informed him that for the time she has been in the flesh peddling business, no man has ever chewed her on credit.

Neighbours watched in shock as the drama ensued.

“Hii ni aibu gani mnatuletea jamani”, one of the neighbours was heard asking.

Check out the dramatic video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST