Wednesday, February 17, 2021 – Siaya Senator, James Orengo, has become the first Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) senator to oppose the criminalizing of the ‘hustler narrative’ being peddled by Deputy President William Ruto.

President Uhuru Kenyatta, through Kiambaa MP, Paul Koinange, has tabled a bill proposing five-year imprisonment or Sh5 million fine for anyone who brings up the ‘hustler and dynasty’ split.

But Orengo, who is also the Senate Minority Leader, opposed the bill saying it was a threat to Kenya’s democracy.

He defended the ‘hustler narrative’ saying it was a form of free speech citing sedition laws that were used by past regimes to subjugate Kenyans into silence.

“To criminalise what somebody is saying is a great betrayal to the people of Kenya,” Orengo said.

He also stated that those supporting the Bill were acting in an effort to oppose Ruto’s presidential bid in 2022.

