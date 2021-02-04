Thursday, 04 February 2021 – Fast-fading city politician, Mike Sonko, is facing endless court battles since he was arrested on Monday.

Sonko’s woes started when he was presented before Kiambu Law Courts on Tuesday.

At Kiambu Law Courts, he was charged with 12 counts among them assault, robbery with violence, and destruction of property.

He was then taken to Gigiri police station while being escorted by heavily armed police officers from the Anti-Terror Police Unit (ATPU).

After spending the night in a cell, he was presented before Anti-Corruption court in Milimani on Wednesday to face charges of allegedly soliciting a bribe of Ksh 10 Million from a local company when he was the Governor.

After facing corruption charges in Milimani, he was taken to Kahawa West Law Courts the same day to face terrorism charges.

The embattled former Governor is currently being held at Gigiri police station as he waits for the bail ruling.

As Sonko faces court battles, his youngest daughter, Sandra, has taken to social media and encouraged him to remain strong.

Sandra further urged her father to show his enemies his true colours.

This is what she posted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST