Job Vacancy: Agrovet Shop Attendant
An Agrovet shop located in Kiambu county is looking for an Agrovet Attendant.
Job Summary: The main responsibility to this position is sales, attending to ailing animals and making diagnoses.
Responsibilities
1. Examine animals and check their health status
2. Diagnose illnesses to livestock and poultry and determine the best treatment
3. Dress wounds of injured animal
4. Vaccinate animals to prevent diseases
5. Prescribe medication
6. Advise animal owners on nutrition, preventive healthcare and general care
7. Conduct home visits occasionally, in case of emergencies
8. Update client records
9. Detailing products to customers
10. Offering excellent customer service
11. Responsible for stock management
12. Update daily sales
Requirements
- Must have at least two year’s work experience as a Veterinary Technician or Veterinarian Assistant
- Must be conversant with agrochemicals and veterinary drugs
- Should demonstrate experience conducting various types of surgeries, vaccinations and health checks on animals
- Problem-solving skills – mandatory
- Excellent communication skills with the ability to explain medical terms and conditions using simple language
- Diploma in animal health and production
How to Apply
Interested candidates should send their CV and Cover letter to Fanisi HR Solutions at jobs@fanisi.net by end day Wednesday 3rd March 2021.
Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.