Job Vacancy: Agrovet Shop Attendant

An Agrovet shop located in Kiambu county is looking for an Agrovet Attendant.

Job Summary: The main responsibility to this position is sales, attending to ailing animals and making diagnoses.

Responsibilities

1. Examine animals and check their health status

2. Diagnose illnesses to livestock and poultry and determine the best treatment

3. Dress wounds of injured animal

4. Vaccinate animals to prevent diseases

5. Prescribe medication

6. Advise animal owners on nutrition, preventive healthcare and general care

7. Conduct home visits occasionally, in case of emergencies

8. Update client records

9. Detailing products to customers

10. Offering excellent customer service

11. Responsible for stock management

12. Update daily sales

Requirements

Must have at least two year’s work experience as a Veterinary Technician or Veterinarian Assistant

Must be conversant with agrochemicals and veterinary drugs

Should demonstrate experience conducting various types of surgeries, vaccinations and health checks on animals

Problem-solving skills – mandatory

Excellent communication skills with the ability to explain medical terms and conditions using simple language

Diploma in animal health and production

How to Apply

Interested candidates should send their CV and Cover letter to Fanisi HR Solutions at jobs@fanisi.net by end day Wednesday 3rd March 2021.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.