On behalf of our client, who imports high quality branded premium inner wear for both women and men from the UK, we are urgently looking for a young lady – Shop Attendant – to drive the sales & marketing and grow the business. Our client is based in Nairobi, Adams area and they sell their products both at the shop and online.

Responsibilities

Receiving customers in the shop, calls & enquiries

Sales & marketing –Looking for orders

Social Media Marketing- Face book & Instagram

Managing the website

Opening & closing the shop and managing deliveries to customers

Qualifications

E xcellent customer service

xcellent customer service Computer savvy, innovative & open minded

Good in records management & report writing

Hardworking, Ability to manage time & work under minimum supervision

Trustworthy, with ability to take & follow instructions

Experience in Sales & Marketing and a similar role will have an added advantage.

Salary ksh 15k plus commissions on achievement of targets. CVs will be reviewed immediately on a rolling basis and successful candidate should be ready to report immediate.

How to Apply

Visit our website www.verde-edge.com to apply by 18th Feb 2021