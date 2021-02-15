On behalf of our client, who imports high quality branded premium inner wear for both women and men from the UK, we are urgently looking for a young lady – Shop Attendant – to drive the sales & marketing and grow the business. Our client is based in Nairobi, Adams area and they sell their products both at the shop and online.

Responsibilities

  • Receiving customers in the shop, calls & enquiries
  • Sales & marketing –Looking for orders
  • Social Media Marketing- Face book & Instagram
  • Managing the website
  • Opening & closing the shop and managing deliveries to customers

 Qualifications

  • Excellent customer service
  • Computer savvy, innovative & open minded
  • Good in records management & report writing
  • Hardworking, Ability to manage time & work under minimum supervision
  • Trustworthy, with ability to take & follow instructions
  • Experience in Sales & Marketing and a similar role will have an added advantage.

Salary ksh 15k plus commissions on achievement of targets. CVs will be reviewed immediately on a rolling basis and successful candidate should be ready to report immediate.

How to Apply

Visit our website www.verde-edge.com to apply by 18th Feb 2021

