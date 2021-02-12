Sheer Logic Management Consultants is seeking to engage dynamic individuals for Shop Attendant – Narok position for one of our clients. (Applicants applying should be in Narok).

Job responsibilities

  • Increase company sales through retailing from the shop.
  • Negotiate terms of an agreement and closing sales.
  • Communicate effectively with customers to their satisfaction
  • Maintain and recruit new customers to increase company sales.
  • Proper record keeping on all matters relating to sales.
  • Represent the company’s image in a proper and professional manner
  • Ensure knowledge of approved sales payment policy/medium is adhered to and efficient to customers’ satisfaction.
  • Gain a clear understanding of customers businesses, needs and requirements
  • Gather market intelligence.
  • Review own sales performance aiming to meet or exceed targets
  • Make sales reports as agreed with supervisor.
  • General cleanliness of the working area
  • Banking of cash collected as and when required

Skills and competencies

  • high appreciation of and demonstration of customer service skills and selling skills
  • Excellent communication skills – both verbal and written
  • Excellent people handling skills

 Experience

  • 1 Year experience in sales

Qualifications

  • Secondary qualification or higher.
  • Technical knowhow of product
  • Knowledge of assigned territory where the shop is located

 How to Apply

Send your application to recruitment@sheerlogicltd.com by 12th February 2021 . Clearly indicate the job title.

Only shortlisted candidates shall be contacted  

