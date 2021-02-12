Sheer Logic Management Consultants is seeking to engage dynamic individuals for Shop Attendant – Narok position for one of our clients. (Applicants applying should be in Narok).
Job responsibilities
- Increase company sales through retailing from the shop.
- Negotiate terms of an agreement and closing sales.
- Communicate effectively with customers to their satisfaction
- Maintain and recruit new customers to increase company sales.
- Proper record keeping on all matters relating to sales.
- Represent the company’s image in a proper and professional manner
- Ensure knowledge of approved sales payment policy/medium is adhered to and efficient to customers’ satisfaction.
- Gain a clear understanding of customers businesses, needs and requirements
- Gather market intelligence.
- Review own sales performance aiming to meet or exceed targets
- Make sales reports as agreed with supervisor.
- General cleanliness of the working area
- Banking of cash collected as and when required
Skills and competencies
- high appreciation of and demonstration of customer service skills and selling skills
- Excellent communication skills – both verbal and written
- Excellent people handling skills
Experience
- 1 Year experience in sales
Qualifications
- Secondary qualification or higher.
- Technical knowhow of product
- Knowledge of assigned territory where the shop is located
How to Apply
Send your application to recruitment@sheerlogicltd.com by 12th February 2021 . Clearly indicate the job title.
Only shortlisted candidates shall be contacted