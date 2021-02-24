Wednesday, February 24, 2021 – In yet another shocking murder incident, detectives are investigating the macabre killing of Charity Cherop Cheboi, a civil servant, her 8-year-old son, and her boyfriend, a middle-aged man identified as Kevin.

As investigations continue, it has been established that the deceased lady, a 34-year-old single mother of one, was in a relationship with Kevin, a University student who was a frequent visitor to her house.

According to neighbors, Kevin would stay in Charity’s house for weeks.

She would introduce Kevin as her cousin to whoever asked.

In the horrific murder scene witnessed at a house located in the government quarters along Jogoo Road, the lifeless body of the deceased woman lay on the floor of her bedroom with that of her son lying close by.

Both Charity and her son were holding rosaries indicating that they may have prayed for their lives to be spared, but their killers would have none of it.

The third blood-stained body of her University boyfriend was found in the toilet with his hands and legs tied together using electric cables.

The house was in a mess with clothes, shoes, and beddings strewn all over the floor, indicating that a struggle must have ensued before the victims met their painful deaths.

Neighbors told investigators that they had last seen the victims enter the house on Sunday after attending a Church service.

