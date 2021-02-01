Monday, February 1, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has been slapped with a notice over the looming water shortage in the State House.

Uhuru and other occupants of State House are set to go without water supply for at least a day as Nairobi City Water announces water supply interruption for several estates and installations in Nairobi.

The interruption is occasioned by the shutdown of water pumps at Uthiru and Dagoretti to facilitate an upgrade.

“The Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company will like to inform its esteemed customers that there will be interruption of water supply to customers served from Kabete Water Works starting Wednesday 6am to Thursday 6am,” read in part a notice by Managing Director Engineer Nahashon Muguna.

“We strongly advice our esteemed customers to reserve and use water sparingly before and during the period of interruption.”

“Any inconvenience is highly regretted,” added Mr. Muguna.

The upgrade of the pumping stations situated at Kabete Water Works will see the two water pumps improved to pump additional 25,000 cubic metres of water to Karen, Riruta, Satellite, Kawangware and Uthiru areas among others.

The shutdown will see water supply to areas served by the two pumps go without water between Wednesday, February 3, 2021 and Thursday, February 4, 2021.

Areas set to be affected by the water supply interruption include Riruta, Kawangware, Dagoretti Corner and Ngando; all along Naivasha Road.

The Kenyan DAILY POST