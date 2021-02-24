Wednesday, February 24, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta’s decision to award members of the county assemblies (MCAs) Sh2 million car grant each has opened a Pandora’s Box in county management with County CECs now demanding a salary increment.

According to a letter copied to the chairman of the Council of Governors, the CECs argued that since the government has given MCAs car grants, they also want an increase in salaries and other benefits since they are also part of the county government.

In January, Uhuru, while speaking at Sagana State Lodge, offered all MCAs Sh2 million car grant to pass the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) bill.

Following the sweetener, MCAs across the country passed the bill unanimously except Baringo County.

In the letter, the CECs say since even county speakers’ salaries have increased over time, they want them to be considered like other county officers and their salaries increased like their counterparts.

