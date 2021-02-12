Friday, February 12, 2021 – Baringo County Assembly has made it to the history books after becoming the first county to reject the BBI Referendum Bill 2020 to the utter shock of President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader, Raila Odinga, who are spearheading the BBI.

The Baringo County Assembly rejected the bill after a chaotic debate session that saw MCAs engage in a physical fight, pitching KANU MCAs against their Jubilee counterparts.

Police lobbed teargas in the debating chamber immediately results of the close count were announced.

The physical fight resulted from differences of opinion as the legislators debated the BBI Referendum Bill 2020 which is being considered by County Assemblies.

KANU members supported the passing of the bill while Jubilee members affiliated with Deputy President William Ruto rejected it.

This comes even as Jubilee Secretary General Raphael Tuju had warned Jubilee MCAs from Baringo County against rejecting BBI.

Gideon Moi, KANU party leader, has been pushing for the bill to be passed while Ruto has been critical of its proposals, although he has not explicitly announced his opposition.

The Kenyan DAILY POST