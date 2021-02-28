Sunday, February 28, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has rejected the job applications for Sports CS Amina Mohammed, her EAC Counterpart Adan Mohammed and CAS Ababu Namwamba.

This came shortly after taking over the leadership of the East African Community from Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame yesterday.

Shortly after assuming office, one of the things on his in-tray was appointing the EAC Secretary-General where he turned down Amina, Adan and Namwamba’s applications.

The three were among the 12 who had expressed interest in the Secretary-General for EAC position.

CS Amina is a career diplomat who left a high-flying job at the UN to join President Uhuru’s first cabinet as Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary.

She has extensive experience in negotiating international treaties and is also a lawyer by training.

As the Foreign Affairs Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS), Namwamba was also eyeing the EAC Secretary General position to grow his diplomatic career, which is a break from active politics.

The three were part of the 12 candidates out of whom the Head of State picked Peter Mathuki.

Mathuki was fronted by the private sector as a suitable choice to help address the challenges facing the community such as internal wrangles and trade disputes.

He is the Executive Director of the East African Business Council, a body that includes private sector associations in member states of the EAC.

Corporate players are said to have strongly lobbied for the appointment of Mathuki.

He will serve in the position for five years, having taken over from Burundi’s Liberat Mfumukeko.

Among the highest-paid EAC staff are the secretary-general, his deputies, and the regional court judges who earn more than Ksh2 million per month each.

East African Legislative Assembly members take home up to Sh1,490,800 per month in salaries and allowances.

The Kenyan DAILY POST