Tuesday, February 23, 2021 – Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, has hinted that Deputy President William Ruto might join forces with Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, to clinch the presidency in 2022.

Speaking on Gerald Bitok’s YouTube show dubbed TheTackle on Monday, Kuria said that Raila would use the unlikely alliance as his last-ditch effort to ensure that he’s still in government.

“Raila is a strategist, he is always on the warm side of the opposition.

“He has a hand at the pulse of the nation and he knows that Ruto has got a wider fanbase so the logical thing for him is to tell Ruto to allow him to work together for him to give him the wisdom and ideologies just like it was in the grand coalition with Kibaki,” Kuria said.

The controversial MP also revealed that President Uhuru Kenyatta has put a lot of effort into ensuring that they work together with DP Ruto ahead of the 2022 presidential election.

“The president has put in a lot of effort to repair the relationship with the DP. They have held several meetings together,” Kuria said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST