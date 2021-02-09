Tuesday, February 9, 2021 – The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) has suspended its President, Nelson Havi, until further notice.

According to reports, Havi was suspended until March 27 when the LSK will hold its Annual General Meeting at which point he will defend himself ahead of a vote to decide his fate.

However, Havi dismissed the council and his suspension.

“Which LSK is suspending me?”

“Those eight kids do not have the power to suspend a president.”

“They did not elect the president,” arrogant Havi stated.

Gad Aguko, a member of the society had filed a petition to remove the LSK President from office in January, accusing him of abuse of office.

Internal wrangles have been brewing at the LSK, most of it pitting Havi against its members and the council.

Months of infighting have split the LSK into two factions; one backing Mr. Havi and another supporting CEO Mercy Wambua.

A special LSK meeting was in January 2021 disrupted after a section of lawyers took the time to voice their concerns, even shouting down officials.

Havi dismissed the impeachment motion filed against him by Aguko, after members suspended the council, a decision that attracted criticism.

However, on February 3, 2021, the courts reinstated the council members who had been suspended by the society in a meeting chaired by Havi.

