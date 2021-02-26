Friday, 26 February 2021 – The brutal murder of a 32-year-old businessman, Daniel Mwangi, 2 months ago, has taken a new twist after it emerged that his wealthy father, Stephen Wang’ondu, who is among the richest businessmen in Mweiga town, Nyeri County, had an affair with his wife.

Daniel’s relationship with his father had hit rock bottom when his wife moved into her father-in-law’s home after they separated last year.

Mwangi had endless confrontations with his father after he housed his wife and started a business for her.

According to reports, he had confronted his father and estranged wife in Mweiga town, barely three weeks before he was murdered.

“Mwangi was hot-tempered and even started threatening to kill his father and committing suicide. He was not happy with the decision of his father sheltering the woman and starting a business for her,” a relative revealed.

According to Inooro TV, the 75-year-old tycoon hired assassins to eliminate his son so that he can inherit his wife.

The Kenyan DAILY POST