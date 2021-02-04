Thursday, February 4, 2021 – Assa Nyakundi, the lawyer representing former Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, has expressed concerns over the safety of his client.

Speaking to journalists on Thursday outside Gigiri Police Station, lawyer Nyakundi said Sonko’s life is in danger since some people tried to inject him with an unknown substance inside a police cell on Wednesday night.

The lawyer said he physically went to Gigiri Police Station after the matter was brought to the attention of the legal team and said his client was heavily guarded during that time.

“I went to Gigiri Police Station at the request of Dr. (John) Khaminwa and the reason was that there was an allegation that somebody was trying to inject governor Sonko with an unknown substance.

“I can also confirm that I gained access to the police station which was heavily, heavily guarded,” said Nyakundi.

The lawyer asked the court to treat the matter seriously and guarantee the safety of their client whom he noted was being targeted.

Sonko is facing 12 charges including robbery and terrorism charges.

