Wednesday, February 17, 2021 – Machakos Governor, Dr. Alfred Mutua, has sensationally claimed that his Maendeleo Chap Chap candidate, Mutua Katuku, has no chance of winning the upcoming Machakos senatorial by-election.

Speaking on Wednesday, Mutua admitted that Wiper Democratic Movement candidate, Agnes Kavindu, has a huge advantage of winning the seat that was left vacant following the demise of Boniface Kabaka.

Mutua said though he supports Mutua Katuku, he doesn’t see him winning since Kavindu has the support of state machinery.

The outspoken Governor made the remarks after police impounded all county vehicles that were being used to campaign for Katuku.

The Machakos by-election has been depicted as a two-horse race between Wiper’s Agnes Kavindu and United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate, Urbanus Muthama Ngengele.

Ngengele is being supported by Deputy President William Ruto while Kavindu is being supported by former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka, who is the undisputed Kamba kingpin.

The Kenyan DAILY POST