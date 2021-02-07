Sunday, 07 February 2021 – A Landcruiser belonging to Marsabit County Government has been nabbed by police officers transporting firearms.

According to police sources, the vehicle was intercepted at Elle Borr village by Border Patrol Unit (BPU) officers, and several firearms were recovered.

Police arrested 4 suspects who are believed to be involved in terror activities in the North-Eastern region.

Top leaders from the afore-mentioned region are alleged to be the main financiers of terror activities.

Check out the photos.

