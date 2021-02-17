Wednesday, February 17, 2021 – Former powerful Cabinet Minister, Simeon Nyachae’s son, Charles Nyachae, has dumped his fellow dynasties and joined Deputy President William Ruto’s hustler nation.

This was revealed by South Mugirango MP, Silvanus Osoro, who disclosed that Charles Nyachae now supports Deputy President William Ruto.

The Tangatanga allied MP divulged that Charles Nyachae was his close ally and they hung out most of the town.

In a lengthy Facebook post on Tuesday, the lawmaker said in one of their meetings, he convinced the former chairman of the Constitution of Kenya Implementation Commission (CIC) to join the hustlers’ nation which he accepted.

“Charles Nyachae and I are very close friends.”

“We actually hang out together almost daily whenever I am in Nairobi.”

“He is like a big brother to me.”

“I actually convinced him to join the hustler nation and support William Ruto and he accepted.”

“That’s how deep our friendship is,” said Osoro in part.

Even though Nyachae is yet to come out publicly to pledge his allegiance to the second in command, words on the streets have that he supports the DP’s 2022 presidential ambition.

The perception was fueled after the East African Court of Justice Judge was pictured with Ruto at his Karen home.

The two in their meeting reportedly discussed matters of national interest as well as regional integration.

The Kenyan DAILY POST