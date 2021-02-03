Wednesday, 03 February 2021 – A Form Three student is in police custody after he attacked several teachers at Rwambiti Secondary School in Kirinyaga County.

According to a police report, the rogue student was nabbed with a phone by the teacher on duty, leading to a confrontation.

The 18-year-old student started raining kicks and blows on the teacher when he tried to take the phone and even broke a classroom window during the fierce fight.

He got more physical and attacked two other teachers who tried to restrain him.

The student was taken to the deputy principal’s office after he was subdued and later arrested after the principal called law enforcers from a nearby police station.

Upon interrogation, he confessed that he is a bhang addict.

Gichugu Sub-county police commander, Anthony Mbogo, confirmed the incident and said that the boy’s parents who are civil servants want him jailed.

“The Deputy Principal talked with the parents who are civil servants, but they said they want the boy jailed because he is indisciplined,” the police boss said.

Mbogo said the student will be charged with assaulting teachers, creating a riot in the school, and destroying school property valued at Sh 3,000.

Here are photos of the student.

