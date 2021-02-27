Saturday, February 27, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga may not vie for presidency in 2022, going by the agreement they made with President Uhuru Kenyatta on March 9, 2018, at Harambee House, when they joined in the handshake.

According to impeccable sources, Raila is yet to announce his presidential bid in 2022 because he knows that they agreed to endorse a candidate in the 2022 presidential duel.

Other sources at State House say Uhuru is still pursuing the issue and is keen on ensuring that Raila keeps off, this, reportedly, being one of the matters that were discussed when himself and Raila met 5 other top national leaders on Thursday.

During the Thursday meeting, Uhuru, Raila, Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, Wiper Democratic Movement party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, KANU chairman, Gideon Moi, Ford Kenya party leader, Moses Wetangula, and Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu discussed the Building Bridges Initiative(BBI) and the 2022 presidential election.

The six leaders unanimously agreed that Deputy President William Ruto is the common enemy and they must look for a formidable alliance to vanquish him.

However, they are yet to settle on the candidate who will face the DP.

The Kenyan DAILY POST