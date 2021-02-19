Friday, February 19, 2021 – Public Service CAS, Rachel Shebesh, has sought to set the record straight over her fate after Wednesday’s Cabinet reshuffle that left her in limbo, sparking debate among Kenyans.

This is after President Uhuru Kenyatta appeared to have sacked her from the Cabinet when he moved Lina Jebii Kilimo from the Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries to her Ministry as CAS, something that left Kenyans confused.

Kilimo’s appointment caused uncertainty over the fate of Shebesh in the Ministry as there was no communication on whether she had been transferred or dropped.

However, Shebesh has since clarified her position had been modified in the new government line-up.

“I was handling both Public service and Gender dockets in the Ministry.”

“With the new changes, I will be in charge of Public Service and Linah Jebii will take on the Gender docket,” she explained.

The CAS added that Kilimo was highly qualified to take on the responsibilities of her new position

“We are harnessing all our energies to ensure the government succeeds in achieving its set agenda,” she added.

At the same time, Shebesh drummed up support for the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI), saying it was a government agenda geared to uniting the country for development purposes.

The Kenyan DAILY POST