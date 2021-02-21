Sunday, 21 February 2021 – Caroline Wanjiku Maina, a 38-year-old business lady who was reported missing a week ago, was murdered by close friends, who then dumped her body in a thicket in Kajiado.

According to detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), they discovered her body at Kajiado Hospital Mortuary yesterday, a week after she was reported missing.

The deceased’s car, a Toyota Axio, had been found abandoned in Kawangware on February 13, a day after she went missing.

The case was taken over by DCI top detectives in Nairobi, leading to the arrest of four suspects, who are believed to be behind the heinous murder.

Edwin Otieno Odiwuor, Samwel Okoth Adinda, Stevenson Oduor Ouma and Mercy Gitiri Mongo are the 4 suspects connected with the murder.

Investigations have revealed that before Caroline was kidnapped, she had withdrawn Ksh 350,000 from her account at a bank in Ngara before meeting the first suspect (Edwin) for a business deal.

She had also called one of her friends and informed her about the meeting with Edwin, who was to guide her into boosting her Stima Sacco shares with the withdrawn amount.

“Once at Ngara, Wanjiku had been forced into a waiting black KCN 300D Toyota Crown in which Edwin was waiting, before being handcuffed and sandwiched by the other named suspects,” DCI revealed.

The suspects tortured Wanjiku to death and then dumped her body in Kajiado.

Her eyes had been gouged out, hip broken and her whole body swollen.

Detectives have established that one of the deceased’s friends who is among the 4 suspects arrested had sent her a threatening message over a debt.

Wanjiku had allegedly used a logbook that belonged to the said friend to secure a loan from a city shylock.

The shylock was reportedly threatening to repossess the car after the deceased business lady defaulted the loan.

Here are photos of the deceased.

The Kenyan DAILY POST