Friday, 05 February 2021 – Dennis Okari’s ex-wife, Betty Kyallo, reportedly visits her boyfriend almost every weekend for a sleepover.

A neighbour whispered to Edgar Obare that the former anchor goes to her boyfriend’s house every Friday and then leaves the next day.

The neighbour even took a photo of Betty’s black Mercedes Benz parked at her boyfriend’s apartment.

Although she keeps hiding the face of her boyfriend, his identity was unveiled sometime back.

His name is Temecarlose.

He is of Ethiopian origin and works in the beauty industry.

Check out his photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST