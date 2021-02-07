Sunday, February 7, 2021 – Mathira MP, Rigathi Gachagua, has given the Government a 14-day ultimatum to arrest the driver who killed a disabled man in Nyeri County last week.

Christopher Nderitu was allegedly run over by two vehicles said to be part of the convoy of government vehicles that were headed to Sagana State Lodge where President Uhuru Kenyatta was having a series of meetings last weekend.

Speaking during the burial of Nderitu in Nyeri, Gachagua condemned the killing and gave the authorities a 14-day ultimatum to arrest the killer.

“This man we are burying today was killed like an animal. He was knocked by a vehicle. The vehicle did not stop. Another one ran over him and did not stop,” Gachagua said.

However, former Embu Senator Lenny Kivuti, who admitted his car was one of three high-end vehicles that were involved in the accident, denied claims they did not stop.

“We stopped and the area OCPD and his officers, who were in the convoy, did everything that is required in such a situation. In fact, the drivers of the three vehicles were left at the scene and the vehicles were towed to Naro Moru Police Station. The question of hit-and-run does not arise,” Kivuti said.

Kivuti further said that the vehicles which rammed each other were part of about 50 vehicles in the convoy of National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi, which was headed to Sagana.

