Wednesday, 03 February 2021 – Mathira Member of Parliament, Rigathi Gachagua, and his South Mugirango counterpart, Sylvanus Osoro, on Tuesday landed in style in a sleepy village in Nyeri County to attend a burial.

The two vocal Tanga Tanga MPs, who had hired a chopper, turned the burial into a political rally where they attacked President Uhuru Kenyatta and his handshake partner, Raila Odinga, besides castigating the BBI and selling the hustler movement to the mourners.

After they were done with their politics of division, they left a total of Ksh 15,000 to the bereaved family.

This was revealed by a famous Twitter user.

This is how Gachagua and Osoro landed in style at the burial, only to give the mourning family Ksh 15,000 after spending more than Ksh 100,000 to hire the chopper.

The Kenyan DAILY POST