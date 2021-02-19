Friday, February 19, 2021 – Nairobi county residents are not happy with President Uhuru Kenyatta’s regime, going by how Kayole residents welcomed the Head of State on Friday.

Uhuru, who was accompanied by Nairobi Metropolitan Services Director General, Major General Mohamed Badi, opened the Soweto Level 2 hospital and Community Water Supply projects in Kayole.

After opening the institutions, Uhuru decided to meet the people of Kayole who voted for him overwhelmingly during the 2013 and 2017 Presidential elections.

However, to the shock of his life, Uhuru was seen waving at a small crowd of people despite Kayole being one of the most populated areas in Nairobi.

Here is a video of Uhuru speaking to a small crowd in Kayole.

The Kenyan DAILY POST