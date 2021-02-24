Wednesday, February 24, 2021 – Residents of Maragua in Murang’a County are reeling in shock after a 23-year-old man was caught in the act with a calf.

Karanja Wa Kamau, the owner of the calf, heard a commotion in the cowshed and when he went to check what was happening, he caught the middle-aged man in the act.

“Nilipata kijana amekwamilia kwa ngombe nikastuka kwanza alafu nikaskia kucheka ndio nikaita majirani waje waoone maajabu,” Karanja said.

Neighbors came to answer the call and identified the culprit as Martin Njaramba, a shamba boy to one of the residents.

Njaramba tried to defend himself saying that he was forced to do so because women are scarce.

“Mimi hakuna msichana ananiagalianga, sasa damu ndio ilichemka nikaamua nijipoeshe na hii ngombe juu hakuna mwanamke ashaniguza, sio kupenda kwangu lakini ningeomba mnitafutie tu bibi ndio nisikie vile wanaume wengine wanaskianga,” Njaramba said.

Angry residents who wanted to lynch the man were calmed down by the area chief and the man arrested.

The owner of the calf said that he will kill the animal because according to his belief, it is an abomination to own an animal that has engaged in the shameful act with a human being.

Area priest Ronald Mwangi condemned the act and said that the home will have to be cleansed.

