Sunday, February 28, 2021 – Nominated Senator, Isaac Mwaura, has said the Mt Kenya region is solidly behind Deputy President William Ruto’s presidential bid despite the region’s county assemblies supporting the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI)

Speaking in Muranga County on Sunday, when he accompanied DP Ruto to a church function in Gatanga, Mwaura said Mt Kenya remains Ruto’s backyard despite President Uhuru Kenyatta ‘bribing’ MCAs with Sh2 million to pass the BBI.

Mwaura also said he will support Ruto until he becomes the president and he will not be intimidated by threats from the deep state.

Mwaura also added that it is time for Ruto to rule for 10 years as president Kenyatta had said while campaigning in 2017.

The outspoken lawmaker further informed the people that the ‘hustler nation’ has no tribalism and Ruto’s government will unite the people.

Mwaura also condemned leaders like Interior Principal Secretary, Karanja Kibicho, who are using their powers to intimidate the poor and the ones speaking the truth.

