Tuesday, 16 February 2021 – Mike Sonko’s daughter, Saumu Mbuvi, has left tongues wagging after she opened up about her abusive relationship with Lamu Senator Anwar Loitiptip, the father of her second born daughter.

Speaking during a question-and-answer session with her fans on Instagram, Saumu shared a photo of the injuries inflicted on her face by the Senator after he allegedly assaulted her.

She further confirmed that she is no longer dating the flamboyant politician.

The youthful Senator has fired back at Saumu and accused her of being mentally unstable.

According to Anwar, Saumu turns chaotic every time she has mental problems but he has never discussed her mental condition in the media.

He further denied that they had moved in together as husband and wife.

“She has a mental psychiatric problem called bipolar, that’s why we never stayed together. She breaks things, shouts and loses memory for even a week. Imagine and all the Kenyans and media houses don’t know, I always hide this from people,” he said during an interview with a local publication.

When asked whether he assaulted her as alleged, he said that he only beat her once before he realized that she was not mentally stable.

“Yes but only once before I knew she is suffering from mental problem, call her family members, mine, friends, hospital everyone knows she sick. It’s just you media guys who don’t know and we opted to hide to safeguard her name, but now she has turned her story to favor her,” he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST