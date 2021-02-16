Tuesday, February 16, 2021 – Lamu Senator Anwar Loitiptip is dating wannabe city socialite, Aeedah Bambi, after dumping Sonko’s daughter, Saumu Mbuvi, whom he accused of being mentally unstable.

According to sources, the flamboyant Senator has been spotted together with his new catch Aeedah having some nice time.

A few days ago, a photo of the controversial Senator smoking shisha with Aeedah at Yejoka restaurant in Parklands surfaced online.

Aeedah Bambi is a close friend of former K24 TV anchor, Betty Kyallo.

She also has a child with well-known city fraudster and gold scammer Steve Oduk.

The said lady posted a photo of an engagement ring a few days ago and confirmed that she is off the market after falling in love with the Senator.

See more of her photos below.

