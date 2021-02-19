Friday, 19 February 2021 – Lamu Senator, Anwar Loitiptip, has accused his ex-lover, Saumu Mbuvi, of trying to torture him mentally despite parting ways.

Anwar, through a post on one of his social media pages, claimed that he has been a victim of fraud and extortion and implied that Saumu has refused to move on.

He accused her of planting spies to torture him mentally, even after they broke up.

The controversial Senator said that a lot has been said and written to taint his character but he remains calm because, at the end of the day, the truth will come out.

He urged Saumu to move on and stop using outdated tricks to woo him back after they broke up.

“A lot has been said and written that touches on my character. I have remained calm because at the end of the day, the truth will always come out stronger. Like any other human beings, sometimes relationships work or fail. I am no exception. When the situation is irretrievable, moving on becomes inevitable. Planting spies and fraudsters to watch the steps of your former partner in bid to mentally torture them is outdated. I have been a victim of fraud and extortion in the name of saving a failed relationship. I am glad justice is taking its course” the Senator wrote.

An upcoming blogger was arrested recently for trying to blackmail Senator Anwar and his new girlfriend, Aeedah Bambi.

The blogger confessed that he had been hired by Saumu Mbuvi to do the dirty work.

