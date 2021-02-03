A sex scandal involving a Pastor and one of his church assistants has divided a local church in Mutomo town of Kitui County.

The self proclaimed bishop of Victory House International Church, Mutomo, is accused of having a secret affair with one of his ushers identified as Carol – a young lady who is married to a boda boda operator in the area.

The affair led to the breaking up of the young family of the boda boda rider, who had to leave the church and her lover for fear of victimization by the Bishop.

The Bishop’s marriage couldn’t last long either after the wife discovered that her husband was spending intimate time with a married church usher at his church office.

Immediately after the wife learnt that the usher was preying on her husband and complained, the Bishop kicked her out of the family.

This forced the wife to take refuge in one of the church member’s home for a few weeks.

It took the intervention of women church leaders to kick out the usher from the church and bring back the pastor’s wife.

The pastor was warned by church elders who also threatened to stop supporting the church if he doesn’t stop the behavior.

Several church members have so far left the church following the reprehensible saga.

Correspondent