Friday, February 5, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta’s close lieutenants are burning the midnight oil, trying to come up with a suitable candidate to succeed him in 2022.

Uhuru, who is in his final term in office, is expected to go home in 2022 after serving as the Head of State for 10 years.

Now, with his succession battle setting the center stage, President Uhuru Kenyatta‘s gatekeepers are not sleeping to ensure that the right candidate succeed the son of Jomo

Initially, the men had identified Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, as the suitable candidate to succeed Uhuru but some of them expressed their reservations with the former Premier, saying he is more of an activist than a national leader.

The team is now quietly pushing Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi to be Uhuru‘s successor.

Secret meetings involving close allies of the President have been held, including a recent one at Panafric Hotel, to explore the pros and cons of a Mudavadi candidature.

On Monday evening, two senior Jubilee insiders drove to Musalia’s office but details of their discussions remain scant.

There are fears a Musalia endorsement by Uhuru without Raila’s support would backfire and possibly give Deputy President William Ruto an easy ride to the house on the hill.

Ruto, through his ‘hustler narrative,’ is the man to beat according to a recent opinion poll.

