Thursday, February 4, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta’s state security machinery last evening engaged a higher gear as it activated all options at its disposal, to send former Nairobi governor Mike Sonko to jail.

The embattled Sonko was presented at the Kahawa West Law Court under tight security by the Anti-Terror Police Unit on a terror-related charge.

According to Chief Inspector Newton Thimangu of Anti-Terror Police Unit, the state has enough evidence linking the flamboyant politician to terrorism in the country.

“The suspect has started arming his private security agents with full military attire; namely military boots, military jungle uniform and firearms.”

“I have intelligence information that the suspect is connected to financing of terrorism activities and is in advanced stages of procuring arms and ammunition using a wide syndicate, which is complex and sophisticated,” stated Thimangu.

The prosecution is now seeking to hold Sonko for 30 days at the Kamiti Maximum Prison as they gather more evidence to bury him.

