Saturday, February 20, 2021 – The Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) Noordin Haji broke down and cried while mourning his father, Senator Mohammed Yusuf Haji, at a prayer and elders’ meeting in Garissa County yesterday.

Noordin was overwhelmed by grief as he recalled his father’s last moments and his dying wishes.

According to him, Senator Haji had wanted his sons to thank the Garissa elders who supported his election bid and stood with him throughout his ailment before he passed away.

Noordin and his brother, Abdul Haji, further disclosed that the late Senator, who was also the co-chair of BBI, wanted to resign from office and forfeit his salary.

Abdul disclosed that Haji claimed that he was incapacitated and could not represent the people of Garissa anymore.

The former Cabinet Minister was worried that he was earning taxpayers’ money despite being hospitalised.

“He wanted us to call the Senate Speaker, Ken Lusaka, to resign because he said it was haraam to draw a salary while he was unable to work for the people of Garissa,” Abdul said.

Noordin added that the family had agreed to raise an equivalent of their father’s six-month salary, which will be donated to needy children in Garissa County.

Haji said that the funds will be managed by former Kenya Red Cross Secretary General Abbas Gullet.

The brothers added that they assured their father that the donations will be managed well and that the family will stay united long after he is gone.

He noted that Haji was concerned that his children would not go back to work as they were depressed by his illness.

However, they managed to convince him that they would be fine and would not only return to work but also travel across the county to seek forgiveness on his behalf.

They would also ensure that some of his projects are completed in time, including building a rehabilitation centre to assist addicts and other victims in society.

Haji fell ill in September last year and underwent a four-hour surgery at the Aga Khan Hospital, Nairobi, after slipping and dislocating his hip at home in Garissa. He died on Monday, February 15, 2021.

