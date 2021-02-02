Tuesday, February 2, 2021 – The government’s decision to deploy the Anti-Terror Police Unit (ATPU) to intimidate former Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, has sparked outrage among Kenyans.

On Tuesday, Sonko was taken to a Kiambu Court by ATPU officers, who were supposed to be maintaining peace in the Kapedo region.

Kapedo area has been in the limelight in recent days for the wrong reasons.

Recently, a senior General Service Unit (GSU) officer was shot dead by bandits as he was on a mission of restoring peace.

Later, the government decided to conduct an operation meant to disarm people from this region.

However, the latest photos allegedly from the area show that the government has failed in its efforts of restoring peace.

In the photos, boys and old men are seen walking around while armed with AK 47 rifles while looking after their livestock.

Check out the shocking photos below.

