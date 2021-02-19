Friday, February 19, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto yesterday snubbed a Cabinet meeting convened by President Uhuru Kenyatta at State House.

He went on with his business as Uhuru was busy meeting CSs, PSs and CASs in State House to decide on the government agenda.

His defiance has left many wondering what he is still doing in government that he hates with a passion.

However, Ruto has denied skipping Uhuru’s Cabinet meeting intentionally as he was simply not aware of the meeting.

This was corroborated by his allies who claimed that the DP was not invited to Thursday’s meeting.

Speaking to the media on the issue, Ruto’s spokesman Emmanuel Talam blamed Uhuru and State House for what happened yesterday.

“My boss was not aware of the meeting.”

“As far as I know, the Deputy President was not invited.”

“Let State House explain what happened,” Emmanuel Talam stated.

Interior CS Fred Matiang’i and Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua conducted the meeting alongside Uhuru Kenyatta where he read the Riot Act to Ruto’s sympathizers.

