Friday, February 12, 2021 – Details have emerged on former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko’s continued torture at the Nairobi Hospital where he is being treated ahead of a case where he is facing terrorism-related charges.

Sonko is receiving treatment under the watchful eye of anti-terror police who are guarding his wardroom on a 24-hour basis.

Sonko’s ward is in the private wing of the hospital, reserved for VIPs, but access to the flamboyant politician is highly restricted.

Sonko has no access to a mobile phone and has been silent on social media platforms where he is an avid contributor.

According to his spokesman, Ben Mulwa, Sonko is under good care, which is what matters.

He also added that Sonko is under guard and did not want to comment on the preferential treatments or on the health status of his boss.

“All I can say is that he is under better treatment and guarded well and that’s what matters.”

“All the other issues I cannot comment about,” said Mulwa.

Sonko was released on February 9 by Kiambu Court on bail of Ksh300,000 over corruption charges.

He was then whisked to Kahawa West court to answer to terrorism charges where he is accused of financing a terror group in the country.

