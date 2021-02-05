Friday, February 5, 2021 – DCI detectives have arrested a foreigner who lured a Kenyan lady on a dating site and robbed her.

The suspect, who is identified as Alfred Mumoh Bangura, met the Ruaka-based slay queen on Badoo, and after chatting for some days, they planned for a date.

The suspect, a Sierra Leone national, picked the lady at Marurui behind Roysambu and as they were driving towards Kahawa West in his vehicle, he turned against her.

The notorious man robbed her of a phone worth Ksh 25,000 and other valuables before escaping.

The lady reported the robbery incident and the suspect was arrested after being trailed by detectives.

Officers who are handling the case have established that the suspect is in the country illegally.

He was presented to the court yesterday and is currently being held at the Industrial Area Prison.

