Home Forum See this photo of Kiambu residents waiting for RUTO in Kiambaa –... See this photo of Kiambu residents waiting for RUTO in Kiambaa – The DP should be very careful February 12, 2021 0 Share Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Linkedin Email Telegram Viber The Kenyan DAILY POST. For more gossip, entertainment and political drama, visit our blog here>>> RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR JACARANDA hotel was being auctioned today, Kenyan economy is on its death bed (PHOTO) Hot Kamba lady, YVONNE NTHENYA, causes massive commotion on social media (PHOTOs) This Sunday, see miracles live on NTV When God gives you almost everything – Are you even ready for Valentine’s? (PHOTO) Such curves can make some men empty their bank accounts (PHOTOs) RUTO exposed badly for lying, trust this man at your own risk (Photo Evidence) Leave a Reply Cancel reply 273,378FansLike52,497FollowersFollow