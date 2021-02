Monday, 15 February 2021 – The proverbial forty days of this shameless thug reached after a mob caught him in the act and taught him a lesson that he will never forget.

Instead of killing him, they gave him a second chance but ensured that he received a punishment that will forever be etched in his memory.

The mob forced him to roll in the mud like a snake and dance with his hands tied after giving him some serious beating.

This video will just make your day.

