Sunday, February 28, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has ingeniously crafted a new strategy to counter President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga’s influence following their triumphant BBI victory last week.

According to a source privy to Ruto’s campaign plans, the DP will ramp up tours in the Mt Kenya region, with the first rally happening in Gatanga today.

In the coming weeks, Ruto and his allies are set for a three-day tour of Meru County where he will launch the first United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party branch office in the upcountry region.

Reports indicate that Ruto will tour about nine constituencies within the region.

“This will be the launchpad of his campaigns in Mt. Kenya as we estimate not less than 90 percent of the residents are with him to complete the journey that we started in 2013,” the source stated.

The DP is expected to preside over fundraisers, attend two church functions, hold roadside rallies, and then launch the party branch office.

Further, he is to hold several meetings with local delegations at the residence of Meru Senator Mithika Linturi.

The senator has been at the forefront rallying the local leaders in supporting the Ruto camp.

Ruto and his Tanga Tanga brigade have been seeking the support of Kenyans using the hustler narrative.

During his concluded tour of the North Rift region, Ruto criticized the BBI proponents for advancing tribal-based politics instead of focusing on the needs of Kenyans.

“These leaders meeting in Nairobi have nothing to offer Kenyans.”

“They have no development record, the more reason they are embracing tribal politics to derail my presidential candidature. But they won’t succeed,” Ruto stated.

