Home Forum See some of the cars Kenyans are driving as some of you... See some of the cars Kenyans are driving as some of you suffer like sewage rats (PHOTOs) February 10, 2021 0 Share Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Linkedin Email Telegram Viber The Kenyan DAILY POST. For more gossip, entertainment and political drama, visit our blog here>>> RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR This is why senior bachelor, CHRIS KIRUBI, encouraged young Kenyan men to marry from Uganda (PHOTOs) This young man has tattooed an image of Jesus Christ on his stomach, this is just crazy (PHOTOs) Today, you can visit heaven Is it really necessary for MILLICENT OMANGA to post such photos online as a leader? – RUTO is surrounded by dimwits! SMH! Youths are suffering but we are obsessed with BBI and hustler politics, this is just sad! (PHOTO) Fashion or Madness? – Look at this guy! LOL! (PHOTO) Leave a Reply Cancel reply 273,378FansLike52,497FollowersFollow