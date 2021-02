Monday, 08 February 2021 – Well-known international flesh peddler, Huddah Njoroge, who is better known as Huddah Monroe, engaged her fans in a question and answer session but things went south quickly after one of the fans asked her whether she is a prostitute.

Instead of the petite socialite answering the simple question, she accused the fan of being jealous of her success and added that whatever she does with her body is no one’s business.

Check this out.

The Kenyan DAILY POST