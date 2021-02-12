Friday, February 12, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta is no longer the Mt Kenya kingpin going by how he was received in Uthiru on Friday.

The Head of State was in Uthiru to open the Uthiru-Muthua Health Centre and Muthua Community Water Supply Project in Kabete, Kiambu County.

After launching a clinic in Uthiru, Uhuru decided to meet the Uthiru residents with his convoy.

In one photo, the son of Jomo was spotted ‘waving to flies’ as residents refused to wave back

Here is an embarrassing photo of Uhuru ‘waving to flies’’ as residents refused to wave back.

