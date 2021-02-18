Thursday, February 18, 2021 – Murang’a County Senator, Irungu Kang’ata, has accused President Uhuru Kenyatta’s government of hiring goons to tarnish his name in Murang’a and also frustrate residents who are against the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

Commenting on Facebook on Thursday, Kang’ata, who is now a close ally of Deputy President William Ruto, claimed that Uhuru has hired goons from Maragua to go and punish all those who are against BBI during public participation exercise in Murang’a town.

“BBl meetings in Murang’a.Goons were hired by a public official who has milked county dry. Their brief message – fight Kang’ata and endorse Maragwa, citizens with a contrary opinion were arrested. These goons are my childhood friends-don’t agree to be misused,” Kang’ata wrote.

Murang’a County is among the counties where BBI is facing a fierce rebellion but Uhuru, through Interior Ministry, is using all methods to ensure the document passes in the county.

Murang’a region is said to be Ruto’s stronghold who is opposed to the BBI.

